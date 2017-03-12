LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, inaugurated the digital central system at central police office on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that the Punjab government has announced a special package for the families of martyrs police persons. “The wellbeing of families of the police martyrs is our responsibility, and this responsibility will be fulfilled at every cost,” the CM stated.

“This package does not substitute the great sacrifices rendered by the martyrs; it has no value when compared with their great sacrifices.

“It is but a right of the heirs of the martyrs and a support to martyrs’ families to live everyday life amicably,” he added.

The police martyrs, including DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Zahid Gondal, have given new hope to the nation to confront the terrorists with full bravery. “They have given blood to the province. For the last many years, the policemen have sacrificed their lives,” he further said.

Shehbaz Sharif also recalled the time when his government in Punjab constituted elite force in 1998. “This has been a wonderful force but after Oct 12th, 1999, when the person declaring ‘Pakistan comes first’ and his cronies came into power, this elite force was swerved from its core purpose for giving protocol to the VIPs,” the CM said, without naming former army dictator Pervez Musharraf. “Today, the Elite Force is fore fronting the anti-terrorism operations. This force has conducted successful operations against terrorism by itself, as well as in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, and has won laurels. The credit of establishing anti-terrorism force goes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he added. The CM, on the occasion, expressed his gratitude for Pakistan army and Turkish police who have extended full support in the establishment of anti-terrorism force and also trained it.

Shehbaz claimed that all appointments have been made purely on merit in police department from 2008 till date. “Not even a single recruitment is made politically.”

He directed the chief secretary to digitalise the record of administrative officers.

In the end, Shehbaz congratulated Punjab cabinet committee for law and order, ministers, IGP and his team, and Dr Umar Saif for introducing digital system in Punjab police.

‘Pakistan moving forward’

Separately, talking to former MNA Umar Ayub Khan, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is moving towards the destination envisioned by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“The country is moving towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The national economy of Pakistan has been strengthened as a result of holistic economic policies and renowned international organizations are also openly recognising this economic progress of Pakistan,” he added.

“Our every step is adopted for the public welfare and prosperity of the country and this journey of development and prosperity would be completed under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” the CM vowed.