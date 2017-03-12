LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Saturday issued notification of 37 judges of Punjab lower judiciary who had earlier been suspended by Administration Committee and approved initiation of regular disciplinary inquiry against them.

According to the notification, four additional & district sessions judges, one senior civil judge and 32 civil judges had been suspended.

ATC seeks death

certificates of cops

An anti-terrorism court Saturday sought record of death certificates of those police officials who lost their lives in Model Town incident on a private complaint filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek.

During the proceedings, the IGP’s counsel appeared before the court and stated that a full bench of the LHC had suspended summons issued to IGP Mushtaq Sukhera despite he deposited the surety bonds but the attendance of other officials had been completed.

According to the counsel, the four policemen had died due to natural death. At this, the court summoned their death certificates and adjourned the hearing until March 21. PAT and Minhajul Quran Secretariat had filed private complaint before ATC and pleaded trial of PM Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah, federal ministers Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Asif and other officials including IGP, DIG and DCO Lahore. However, the court partially allowed the plea and issued notices to police officials including IGP and others for their trial in the case.

On June 17, 2014, over 14 people lost their lives and 100 others fell injured when clash erupted between police and workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek over an issue of barriers put on the roads leading to Minhajul Quran secretariat in Model Town.

Ex-PM summoned

A national accountability court on Saturday summoned former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf for his alleged role in alleged illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electricity Supply Company (Gepco).