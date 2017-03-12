LAHORE - Speakers at an NPT seminar have underscored the need of highlighting the importance of the Objective Resolution among masses to counter a negative propaganda by the secular circles.

The seminar was organised by the Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust on Saturday in collaboration with the Tehreek-i-Pakistan Workers Trust. Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Qayyum Nizami, Dr Perveen Khan, Muhammad Shafi Josh, Prof Sharafat Ali, Inam-ul-Haq Gillani, Nawab Barakat Mehmood Khan, Mian Faiz, Hafiz Shahid Mehmood, Rahim Khan, besides teachers, students and people from all walks of life, attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, NPT chairman Rafique Tarar criticised the secular circles for confusing the provisions of the Objective Resolution over the last few years. “The government should make the importance of Objective Resolution public by and large as a true reflector of the Islamic ideological identity of Pakistan to kill propaganda of the proponents of Hindu and Western culture,” he stressed.

He added that the opponents could only be handled by the incorporating the Objective Resolution in the socio-political and economic system of the country. Tarar also laid stress on the point that the Resolution is a true representation of national aspirations and the ideas of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and workers of Pakistan Movement.

The renowned Lawyer and former president of Lahore High Court Bar Association, Peer Syed Kaleem Ahmed Khurshid, said a failure in the implementation of the Resolution has put us behind in bringing Pakistan in line with the ideas, thoughts and dreams of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He stated that the Objective Resolution stresses upon social justice and protection of the rights of minorities and weak segments of society. NPT vice chairman Prof Rafique Ahmed pointed out that no nation can progress without following the vision and ideology of its elders. “We have this ideology in the shape of the Objective Resolution, which the government should incorporate in the syllabus in order to nail down a negative propaganda in and around the country,” he added.

He advised the opponents of the Resolution to read Liaqat Ali Khan’s speech delivered before the approval of the Resolution.

He also urged the Parliamentarians to have full knowledge of the Resolution.