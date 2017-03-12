LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has urged the students to help resolve challenges being faced by Pakistan and determine the future course of the country.

He was addressing the degree awarding ceremony of recently graduated students of Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology at its seminar hall. Dr Zafar said that it was his dream that the demand of PU graduates be the highest in the market and soon after completion of their degrees, they were offered jobs. The Punjab University would be made the Harvard of the East, he added.

Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Principal College of Electrical Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Rafique, Director Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Amir Ejaz, faculty members and a large number students and their parents were present on the occasion.