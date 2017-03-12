LAHORE - Life came to a standstill in the heart of the City at peak hours on Saturday due to closure of busy roads for VVIP movement.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif participated in a seminar at Jamia Naeemia and inaugurated linking of front desks of police stations with centralized control room at office of Inspector General of Police. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafiq and parliamentarians accompanied him during visit of Jamia Naeemia.

Whereas, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and parliamentarians were accompanying the PM during his visit to IGP office.

Closure of Allama Iqbal Road and arteries in the close vicinity of Jamia Naeemia and IGP Office hours before the VVIP movement led to massive traffic jam in the heart of the city at peak hours while normalcy returned hours after the VVIPs left the venues of seminar and inaugural ceremony.

Vehicles were seen moving at a snail’s pace on The Mall, Sir Agha Khan Road, Egertton Road, Nicholsan Road, Abbot Road, Montgomery Road, Habib Ullah Road, Queen Mary Road, Garhi Shahu, Misri Shah, Lytton Road, Ferozepur Road, Australia Chowk, Empress Road, Canal Bank Road from Dharampura to Lal Pul, Aiwan-e-Tajarat Road and adjoining arteries.

Motorists criticised the law enforcement agencies for huge inconvenience, saying it was inappropriate to close down important arteries hours before the VVIP movement.

Annoyed motorists and pedestrians chanted slogans against the rulers outside Jamia Naeemia for causing huge inconvenience to the masses.

“I have never seen key roads of the city being closed like this during peak rush hours. It is huge injustice with the public at large. Protocols of VVIPs should cause minimum inconvenience. But unfortunately such things are rare in Pakistan,” said Muhammad Ali, a motorist stuck in traffic mess at Sir Agha Khan Road.

“It took me 45 minutes to cover less than one kilometre distance from Muslim League House to Shimla Hill. I don’t know how much time it will take to reach Hall Road,” he added.

“If rulers can’t resolve problems, they should not humiliate public in such a way. I can’t understand why they are not devising schedule of VVIP visits in a way that it causes minimum inconvenience to hapless masses. Traffic mess is a routine on The Mall and adjoining roads in rush hours and VVIP movement multiplied problems many fold,” said Muhammad Fida, a motorcyclist stuck at Nicholson Road.

“For rulers, public is meant for humiliation through one means or the other. They (rulers) stop us (the taxpayers) anywhere and anytime to move from one place to the other without any hindrance. For them, public inconvenience is not a matter of concern. They only need hassle free movement and safe stay whether it costs a lot for the masses. We are suffering and will continue to suffer as there is no hope of any change in VIP culture,” said Aslam Khan, a motorist at Egertton Road.