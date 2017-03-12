LAHORE - A reference was held on Saturday in honour of noted writer and poet Hussain Shad at Punjabi Institute of Languages and Culture (PILAC), Qaddafi Stadium.

World Punjabi Congress chairman Fakhar Zaman presided over the sitting. Former secretary Syed Mehmood Javed, Sughra Sadaf, Qazi Javed, artist Rashid Mehmood, Ali Ejaz, Prof Akhtar Shumar, Mudassir Iqbal Butt and Waqar Hussain Secretary Workers Welfare Board Punjab (Hussain Shad’s son) were key note speakers. They highlighted the services of the late writer for the literature and Punjabi language.

Moreover, the Federal Institute of Health Sciences organised a seminar on “Education and Peace” at PILAC.

Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani, Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Ch Jaffar Iqbal, FIHS Chairman Prof Naeem Masood, PILAC DG Dr Sughra Sadaf were among the speakers.