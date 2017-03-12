LAHORE - Over five thousand people participated in a two-day Punjab Peace and Cultural Festival at Punjabi Complex, Qaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

On the first day, an assortment of people flocked to the cultural event organised by Punjabi Parchar, an organisation working for the propagation of Punjabi language and culture.

The festival was inaugurated by provincial minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, who said in his address that such festivals promote peace, harmony and love among people. “Peace-oriented festivals like this should be organised to resuscitate the enriched culture of Punjab, besides bringing the people out of depression.

“There is need to revive our Punjabi culture so our next generation could inherit it,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Punjabi Parchar Director Ahmad Raza Punjabi said, “We must be proud of our mother tongue.” Parents must tend to speak in their mother language with their children when in public whether they have a grip on it or not instead of giving importance to the mother tongue, he added.

At the cultural festival, the students of Punjab College presented a tableau on the main symbol of Punjabi culture, “Charkha”, which was largely appreciated by the audience.

Folk singers enthralled the audience when they recited the Waris Shah’s “Heer” to leave them spellbound. Melodious voices of Nadeem Abbas Lonay Wala, Jassi Lylpuria, Ali Baksh and others were not less than a treat for the gathering of thousands.

Students of FC College and Lahore College University also played a Punjabi Theatre that highlighted the culture of Punjab.

Dhamal, jhoomer and other folk dances of Punjabi culture were also presented on the first day of the event.

Also, the poetic symposium put a soul into the event.

A literary session on “Film te Culture” was also arranged in which speakers, including Pervaiz Kaleem, Tahir Sarvar Mir, Pervaiz Rahi, drama and film writer, Amir Raza and Tahir Sarwar Mir expressed their views.

Speakers including Jamil Ahmad Paul, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Warriach, Saeed Bhutta, Sugra Sadaf and Ajmal Jami expressed their views on “Pakistani Zubanain”. PTI leader Mehmood ur Rasheed also attended the meeting.

The participants were of the view that the Punjabi language had always given a message of peace and several Punjabi saint-poets spread the culture of tolerance in their poetry.

In order to battle with terrorism and other issues, there is need to reinstate the link between people and culture, they emphasised.