LAHORE - A family court yesterday decided a suit for dissolution of marriage filed by actress Veena Malik seeking divorce from her husband Asad Khattak. The court passed the order ex-parte as Asad Khattak did not respond to the court’s notices in the case. The couple married three years ago in UAE and have two children, a son and a daughter.

Veena Malik had cited domestic fights while pleading the court to dissolve her marriage. However, Asad Khattak told the media that he loved her wife and they would soon resolve their issues.

According to the divorce documents, she will have to return 25 per cent of the ‘haq mehr’ (dower money) to Khattak.