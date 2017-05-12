LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of 13-year-old Irfan in Macharwali Village of Nankana Sahib Thursday.

Reportedly, a landlord chopped the hand of boy for disobeying his orders while the landlord claimed that it happened accidently.

Talking to Irfan and his family, Shehbaz said that he came there to share the pain and grief of the victim. He told them that a high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and culprits would be brought to books at all costs. He directed the committee to immediately reach the site and stay there until the completion of investigation.

The CM pledged to arrange prosthetic hand for the boy while the Punjab government will give the financial aid to his family. He said that he would personally supervise the probe. He also handed a cheque of financial assistance to the victim family.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced free medical treatment of ailing paternal grandfather of Irfan, and said free medical treatment facilities. The chief minister expressed his displeasure over the delay in the registration of FIR.

Shehbaz chairs POWER

pROJECT MEETING

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review strategy on implementation on new 1200MW gas power plant project in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab cabinet has approved power plant and this project has to be speedily forwarded. He issued directives to settle all necessary affairs regarding the project.

The Chief Minister said that all out steps are being taken for the elimination of energy crisis and several energy projects are near completion. He said that new 1200MW gas power plant project will prove helpful in economic development. He said assurance of National Bank for cooperation augers well.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, President National Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Planning and Development Ch Arif Saeed and concerned secretaries were present on the occasion.

Also, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete at the feasibility of constructing six-km Expressway in the city. He was presiding over a meeting. the Chief Minister called for constituting a committee to finalise recommendations for the projects in five days. Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal also attended the meeting that reviewed different options to start expressway project from Ravi Bridge to Kala Shah Kaku.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the 6-KM long expressway project would facilitate the people and help ease traffic burden.

Earlier, the FWO DG called on the CM and discussed the development projects being initiated in collaboration with the FWO in the Punjab.

Shehbaz expressed satisfaction with the pace of development on infrastructure related projects and observed that latest means of transportation are essential for rapid development. The infrastructure has been improved in the Punjab with the cost of billions of rupees. He said the FWO is an important partner of the Punjab government in latest infrastructure development.