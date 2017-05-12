Addict electrocuted while stealing wires

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): A 30-year-old drug addict was electrocuted as he attempted to steal wires from a pole in Kahna early Thursday, police said. The police were yet to ascertain his identity. A police official said the man was cutting electric wires from a pole near Soay Asal bus-stop when he sustained a severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Man found dead

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): A 75-year-old man was found dead in Kahna police area yesterday. The boy, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue by rescue workers. Some passersby spotted the body alongside a footpath near Mela Ram bus-stop and contacted the police by phone. The police were investigating the death.

Bootlegger arrested

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Patrolling police Thursday arrested bootlegger and seized 28 bottles of liquor during special checking at the New Ravi bridge. The accused was handed over to the local police for further interrogation. According to SP (Mobiles and Dolphins squad) Faisal Shahzad, search and security has been heightened at the police pickets set up at the entry and exit points of the metropolis to intercept the movement of suspected criminals and militants.

Notices to PM, others in money laundering case

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Lahore High Court Thursday issued notices to the respondents including Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a petition alleging them of money laundering. Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the LHC passed the order while hearing petition filed by Shamroz Rizwan. The court adjourned the hearing until June 22.

Remand granted in DHA scam

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): An accountability court Thursday granted seven-day physical remand to National Accountability Bureau of a man allegedly involved in DHA Housing Society’s scam worth Rs 15.6 billion. NAB officials produced Murad Arshad, said to be Director of Glubeco Private Company, on allegations of defrauding people and minting money. They said that the suspect was one among the major signatories of the controversial agreement between DHA administration and Glubeco Private Company, Ltd. Hammad Arshad who was also Director of the same company was in custody of the NAB. They said Murad is real brother of Hammad and around 10500 people applied for provision and they paid more than Rs15.6 billion in this regard. They said they needed physical remand of the suspect for further investigation.

The court allowed their request and granted seven-day physical remand of the suspect to NAB officials.

Kamran Kayani, brother of former army chief, and Tariq Siddique had already been declared as proclaimed offender by courts.