LAHORE - Shab-e-Barat was observed on Thursday night with religious zeal. Security was stepped up to avert any untoward incident.

Special sitting were arranged throughout the night at homes, mosques and other worship places to seek blessings of Allah Almighty. Prayers for peace and prosperity for Pakistan and the Ummah were also offered. Scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam, Sunnah and the significance of Shab-e-Barat.

Mosques and other worship places were illuminated while people also flocked to the graves of their relatives to offer fateha. They also visited shrines of saints. Many families prepared traditional foods both in rural and urban areas.

A good number of people will observe fast today (Friday).

They will distribute food and sweets among the neighbours and the poor. Besides, foods and money will be distributed among the poor. Electronic and print media highlighted the importance of the night through special transmissions and editions.

