Lahore - Punjab police chief Usman Khatak chaired a meeting at Central Police Office to review the performance of information technology projects of Punjab Police, says a press release.

According to a press release, the IGP issued directives to keep updated tge Criminal Record Management System. “Photographs, fingerprints and all relevant particulars of criminals should be updated regularly” he said and directed the persons concerns to prepare a comprehensive plan to widen the scope of this system.

While directing Additional IGP Discipline and Inspection, IGP said that monthly inspection of Criminal Record Management System and Human Resource Management System should be ensured along with inspection of DPO offices and police stations.

The IGP also issued directive to provide Guzara Allowance to the widows of martyred police cops without any hinderance. Senior police officers including Additional IGP (Operations) Mohsin Hassan Butt, Addl IGP (Welfare and Finance) Shoaib Dastgir, DIG (Operations) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (IT) Humayun Bashir Tarar and DIG (Welfare) Waseem Siyal attended the meeting.