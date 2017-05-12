LAHORE - City police Thursday were directed to intensify crackdown on the elements involved in the smuggling of firearms and narcotics.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf ordered the police to step up the crackdown while presiding over an anti-crime meeting of the Iqbal Town police division held at police headquarters on Thursday. SP Iqbal Town Umar Farooq, all circle officers, and station house officers were also present on this occasion.

The DIG also suspended from service the station house officer of Sanda police station Inspector Hammad Akhtar over poor crime control, a police spokesman said. The DIG also admonished DSP Iqbal Town Rana Ashfaq and SHOs of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Muslim Town, Wahdat Colony, Millat Park and Gulshan-e-Ravi over poor crime control and lack of monitoring.

During the meeting, the officer reviewed the crime incidents reported in the month of April with the Iqbal Town police division and expressed his displeasure over rising crime incidents. The DIG issued show-cause notices to several SHOs and circle officers.

The DIG directed the SHOs to step up raids to arrest the criminals involved in firearms smuggling and those behind drug peddling. The police were asked to constitute special teams to make the anti-drug campaign more effective in the town.

The field officers were also directed to trace the drug-pushers and main suppliers by interrogating the arrested drug dealers. The police would also continue search operations to hunt down suspected elements. As part the crime fighting strategy, the police would set up surprise pickets in different parts of the city to intercept the movement of criminals on a daily basis.

The SHOs were directed to intensify armed patrolling in the crime-prone areas while the security deployment around banks, schools, markets, and religious places must be ensured.