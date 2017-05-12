LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority has banned sale of energy and carbonated drinks at educational institutions and within 100 meters from their premises.

Chairing a meeting also attended by representatives of multinational, local companies and other stakeholders on Thursday, PFA Director General Noor-ul Amin Mengal made it clear that sale of such items would not be allowed on opening of schools after summer vacation.

Giving reasons for resorting to such extreme step, he said that consumption of energy and carbonated drinks could damage bones, decrease immunity and hinder normal growth of children.

He said that items in green zone like fruits and shakes would be allowed within the premises and in the close vicinity of educational institutions. He asked manufacturing companies to ensure use of ingredients as per the standards set by the Punjab Food Safety Regulations. He said that use of substandard colors instead of prescribed food colors could led to cancellation of license of manufacturer.