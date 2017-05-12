LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Naghma Mushtaq visited the PVTC Secretariat on Wednesday.

PVTC Chairman Faisal Ijaz Khan MD Sajid Naseer Khan briefed her about the working of the institution, its performance, target achievement and future plans.

In a presentation she was also told that the PVTC had trained more than 500,000 male and female workers in different demand-driven trades. Annually, she was informed, about 195,000 graduates come out of the PVTC.

The minister was told that the PVTC is imparting training in 100 trades.