Dr A Q Khan has commended former premier Nawaz Sharif for allowing nuclear explosion, saying timely and brave decision helped make Pakistan a nuclear power. Speaking at stone laying ceremony of nine-storey Dr A Q Khan Hospital on Wednesday, he said that any delay in decision due to pressure of the west could have spoiled the dream of making Pakistan a nuclear state. Dr Khan also praised founder of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for initiating nuclear programme. He urged political leadership to set aside differences and work for removing hurdles in progress and development of the country. He stressed the need for utilising all energies to complete CPEC. He also advised smashing begging bowel, saying it was unsuitable for a nuclear state. Referring to the achievement of making atom bomb within six months, Dr A Q Khan said that completing a hospital in two years was not a big task. Thanking philanthropists for extending financial support, he urged public at large to come forward and donate generously for the noble cause of providing quality treatment free of cost to the suffering humanity. He said that healthy nation was a guarantee of progress of the country. He said that already functional 25-beds facility was providing free treatment to the masses. He said that millions of patients have so far benefitted from this hospital. Evacuee Trust Board Chairman Siddiqul Farooq and Red Crescent head Dr Saeed Elahi also attended the ceremony. –Staff Reporter

Minister chairs FJMU syndicate meeting

Minister Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired meeting of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Registrar Prof Shiran Khawar, Prof Manzoor, Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Sohail Rana, Dr Nosheen Hamid MPA, Prof Nishat Maqsood, Prof Abdul Hameed, Dr Shahid, Additional Secretary Health (Technical) Dr Salman Shahid, representatives of Finance and Law Departments, MS of Government Shahdara Hospital and Government Mozang Hospital attended the meeting. The meeting discussed fresh recruitments, constitution of IT department, regularisation of contract employees and time-scale promotion of Grade IV employees. The meeting approved upgraded of neurosurgery, nephrology and urology departments and creation of new posts of professors and associate professors. The meeting also approved establishment of surgical and medical ICU in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The meeting disposed of other matters including outsourcing of security of university and the hospital, bulk purchase of medicines, administrative and financial matters pertaining to Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital and Government Mozang Hospital.–Staff Reporter