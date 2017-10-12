LAHORE - Haris Afzal, son of prime suspect of Bank of Punjab scam Sheikh Afzal, has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years imprisonment and Rs546 million fine for selling NAB seized properties worth Rs546 million in UAE.

The accountability court of Khaqan Babar announced the verdict after a NAB Prosecutor informed it that Haris Afzal submitted willingness to return the amount of properties sold out by him in the UAE.

As the fraud case surfaced, the accountability court barred Sheikh Afzal, the prime accused, from selling out the property but his son sold it out, which was in UAE. He had surrendered his property in the favour of his father Sheikh Afzal’s case. The Rs9 billion bank fraud case is yet to be decided.

The NAB authorities seized vehicles and properties situated in Dubai’s affluent Emirates Hill neighborhood along with other assets belongings to suspect Sheikh Afzal and others after they failed to return a loan obtained from the Bank of Punjab.

Haris Afzal, however, sold the properties seized by NAB on peanut rates after which t NAB moved a reference against him and arrested him in 2016.

The main case of Rs 9 billion fraud started on September 27, 2007 when NAB Punjab moved a reference against 12 suspects including six officials of Bank of Punjab (BoP) and six others accused of Rs 9 billion fraud.

The investigation showed that accused Shaikh Muhammad Afzal, the director of the Haris Steel, with co-accused Muhammad Munir, Ali Ijaz, Abid Raza and Irfan Ali, in connivance with BoP ex-president Hamesh Khan, Haroon Aziz, Azizul Hameed, Muhammad Shoaib Qureshi, ex-general managers BoP Muhammad Adil Khan, Muhammad Nauman Arif and Muhammad Ziaul Haq, allegedly opened 23 fictitious accounts by their fake and forged national identity cards and obtained loans of approximately Rs 9 billion from 2005 to 2007. The accused with the help of fake documentation, bogus collaterals, fictitious guarantees and mortgage deals executed the fraud.

After NAB court decision, Punjab Bank through a statement termed the decision a big success and claimed that it was the result of untiring efforts of the bank’s president Naeemuddin Khan and NAB officials. It stated that the scam shook the very foundation of the institution which was revamped by untiring efforts of President Naeemuddin Khan and his team as they recovered about Rs6 billion from Harris group through legal way.

LHC adjourns Model Town

inquiry report case until Oct 18

The arguments of Punjab government’s lawyer against decision of a single bench regarding publication of Model Town inquiry report were in progress when a full bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh adjourned the hearing until Oct 18.

Advocate Khwaja Haris, the private counsel of Punjab government, was arguing on the case. Justice Shehbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Qazi Amin were the other members of the bench.

On previous hearing, the defendants’ counsels moved an application questioning hiring of Khwaja Haris as private counsel of the Punjab government.

In its appeal, the provincial government had opposed release of Model Town inquiry report saying that the report might create law and order situation while the government itself was responsible to maintain the law and order.

It also said that the order passed by the learned single bench was illegal and unlawful as the government was not given the opportunity of being heard. It said that it was violation of Article 10 A of the Constitution. Justice was not seen to be done, the lawyers said. The matter should have been referred to the full bench seized with the same matter and there was no reason for the single bench to hear the said case. The government lawyers had quoted six cases lying pending adjudication before the full bench and argued that a single bench cannot allow petition in such situation. The government lawyer prayed the court to set aside the single bench’s decision.

FIDA HUSSNAIN