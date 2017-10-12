LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department Wednesday imposed the Section 144 in the provincial capital for a month. Official sources said no one – including religious scholars – will be allowed to hold discussions on sensitive issues, especially on the finality of Prophethood. Moreover, the publication of matter on such sensitive issues will also be prohibited. The Section 144 prohibits public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies etc in any public place. The section is often imposed in various cities during the month of Muharram and on occasions like New Years to prevent large gatherings. –Staff Reporter