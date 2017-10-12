LAHORE: Punjab police chief Arif Nawaz has praised Faisalabad RPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana for bettering law and order. DPOs of Mianwali, Vehari, Jhang, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Chiniot, Khanewal, Layyah, Mandi Bahaudin, Lodhran and Toba Tek Singh were also praised for showing performance in crime control and arrest of criminals the other day when the provincial police chief held a meeting through video link. According to a press release, the IGP said strict action must be taken against drug peddlers, gamblers and prostitution dens. The IGP directed all RPOs and DPOs to complete ACRs of their subordinates by end of October. He said letters of displeasure would be served to those officers who would fail to comply with the directives.