LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday arrested an LDA official allegedly involved in a Rs160 million scam. A spokesman said official Usman Farooq was arrested on charges of corruption and corrupt practices in commercialisation of LDA properties. His arrest warrants were issued by Director General Shahzad Saleem. The NAB granted physical remand of Usman until October 24. LDA forwarded the case to NAB for digging in financial embezzlement, prompting the DG to order a proper Inquiry in April. Two of accused, Usman Latif and Muhammad Mairaj were nailed in in July while another four, Ghulam Asghar, Muhammad Saleem, Syed Waqar and Nabeel Ahmed, were arrested in August 2017 in the case. –Staff Reporter