LAHORE - Visually impaired people Wednesday staged a sit-in at Kalma Chowk against authorities for turning a blind eye to their just demands.

Demanding jobs and regularisation of visually impaired ad-hoc officials, the protesters blocked Metro Bus Service by laying down on its track. Two days ago, a similar sit-in was staged at the Lahore Press Club, which they called off after 21 hours when Adviser to CM on Social Welfare Tahirul Mulk held ‘successful’ negotiations with them.

It was decided that a four-member delegation of visually impaired persons will met with MNA Hamza Shahbaz. But, the protesters threatened to go for protest if their talks with Hamza Shahbaz failed to bear fruit.

In December, 2014, a team of blind persons met with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif after the police manhandling of special person during such a demo made headlines.

Talking to the delegation, Shahbaz Sharif said that blind persons deserved special attention and love of every citizen of the society and assured them of addressing their concerns.

INP