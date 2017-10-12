LAHORE - Khadija Siddique, who stood firm against all odds to win justice, shared her story at a special sitting to mark International Day of the Girl Child on Wednesday.

Khadija, a student of LLB at The Institute of Legal Studies, was stabbed 23 times by her class fellow Shah Hussain in May 2016.

In April this year court sentenced the stabber Hussain to collective jail term of 23 years and fine of Rs 334,016. She urged girls to continue to fight for their rights. A group of girls made an appeal to Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department for taking steps to enhance the minimum marriage age from 16 to 18. Punjab Human Rights Minister Khalil Tahir Sindhu assured the girls of personally taking up the matter with the quarters concerned.

The discussion was part of an event held by the Punjab Child Rights Movement in collaboration with Search for Justice and Pakistan Girl Guides Association at Hotel Carlten on Empress Road. Speakers shed light on the objectives of the day, calling for stepped up efforts to end violence against girls.

On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls’ rights.

Human rights activist Rashida Qureshi said the day is observed to underline the need to address issues being faced by girls. Journalist Amel Ghani urged the girls to play their part in social development. In a statement Chairperson, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Fauzia Viqar called for raising awareness about the girl rights, saying: “Every girl must be aware of her rights and laws to lead a safe life and resist against any sort of injustice.”

