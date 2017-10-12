LAHORE - Investigation Police Garden Town have arrested two accused involved in a murder case. Police said that alleged accused Waqas Fabian along with his tenant Adnan Saeed had killed his mother Nadeeman Bibi over property issue. Today a police team conducted raid and arrested both accused.

Wasa in action

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has launched crackdown against its willful defaulters and illegal connection holders. A spokesman of the agency said here Wednesday that Wasa had launched a comprehensive survey during which more than 2000 illegal connections were unearthed in various localities including Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Fowara Chowk and their peripheral areas. Notices have been issued to the illegal connection holders and asked them to get their connections legalized, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them besides cutting off their illicit connections. Similarly, the Wasa teams have also assigned the target to ensure 100 percent recovery of dues. In this connection, the WASA teams have also been directed to detach water supply and sewerage connections of all those wilfull defaulters who failed to deposit WASA dues despite repeated notices and requests. WASA Managing Director Faqeer Muhammad Chaudhry is positively monitoring the crackdown against chronic defaulters and illegal connection holders so that its ultimate objectives could be achieved at maximum extent, he added.