LAHORE - The third international workshop on pattern recognition applications was organised by al-Khawarazmi Institute of Computer Science (KICS) in University of Engineering and Technology on Wednesday. The German Academic Exchange Service sponsored this conference. Prominent professors from the famous universities of Europe and Pakistan attended it. Students from UET and other universities too became the part of this mega event. UET Vice Chancellor Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid was the chief guest. He, in his address, said that such conferences play a vital role in spreading awareness among learners and students.

He appreciated the efforts made by KICS to conduct this international conference in UET. Prof. Fazal Khalid then urged the organizers to continue conducting such events.



OUR STAFF REPORTER