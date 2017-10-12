LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved new data security steps for conducting MDCAT in the aftermath of paper leak episode.

The Security Advisory Committee constituted for this purpose met for the first time at UHS on Wednesday with Vice Chancellor Prof Faisal Masood in the chair. Prof Eice Muhammad, FIA Punjab Additional Director Farid Shah, Deputy Director Jamil Meo and Deputy Director Sarfraz Ch., Punjab Information Technology Board’s Badar Munir and representative of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) attended the meeting.

Moreover, special advisers to VC on MDCAT, Professor of Surgery from Service Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Lahore Dr Waris Farooqa and Professor of Gynaecology from Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Dr Zohra Khanum were also present. It was decided in the meeting that all the work related to the MDCAT question paper preparation would be done on special standalone computer with no provision of internal or external data sharing. The task would be completed under low resolution CCTV cameras. Besides, latest, high resolution CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the sealed area. UHS VC will personally monitor these cameras. The members also agreed that to ensure data security, the representatives of PITB and PFSA would remain present in the University till the test was conducted. It was also decided to get the security clearance from agencies of all the staff of the university associated with the task of conducting MDCAT.

The agencies would also collect complete information about the assets of the staff members involved in secrecy work. The new security system would also monitor the information shared, communicated through calls, text messages, WhatsApp and any other activity done through gadgets including laptops, cell phones and any other means of communication. The facilities including WiFi, data sharing and other communication activities would remain disabled through newly installed jammers till October 29, date of holding MDCAT.





OUR STAFF REPORTER