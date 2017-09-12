LAHORE - A local lawyer has moved the Lahore High Court against appointment of 252 persons with Punjab Education Foundation for allegedly being in violation of merit and recruitment policy, 2004.

Ch Shoaib Saleem advocate filed the plea Monday, submitting that the foundation did sheer violation of merit and the said recruitment policy while hiring 252 people on various posts including the posts of directors, deputy directors and assistant directors.

All other government departments, however, duly followed recruitment policy, 2004 while Punjab Education Foundation did not follow it, the petitioner alleged.

He stated that all employees hired by the foundation were recruited on the basis of nepotism and in violation of merit and it got them approved by misleading the high ups. Saleem stated that PEF had moved a summery to the Chief Secretary for getting all these appointments approved by the Punjab CM.

The lawyer-petitioner further said that the chief secretary forwarded the above-stated summary to the S&GAD department of the civil secretariat which originally formulated the recruitment policy. However, the S&GAD department rejected the summary moved by PEF with the objection that this policy was made to ensure merit in appointments in all the departments and it is followed throughout Punjab, the petitoner added.

He also said that PEF in connivance with the education department is hell bent on getting these illegal appointments approved with retrospect effect from the chief minister, so that their appointments are not challenged before the court of law and the Authority has also moved another summary to the chief secretary to get these appointments legal by securing favor from the chief minister.

The petitioner requested the court to declare these appointments as illegal and unlawful, and restrain them from performing their duties with immediate effect.

The petitioner also prayed to the court to order a high-level inquiry against all such appointments and fix the responsibility of worst nepotism shown by the Punjab Education Foundation.

LHC issues notices

to ECP, Kalsoom

The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission and PML-N’s candidate Kalsoom Nawaz to submit their reply in petitions against decisions of Returning Officer and Election Tribunal regarding acceptance of her nomination papers for by-election of NA-120.

A full bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, comprising Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi and Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, passed the order for Sept 13. It was the maiden hearing of a three-member bench constituted after two full benches dissolved last week.

The bench also directed the returning officer of NA-120 to produce complete record of his decision on the objections raised against the candidature of Kalsoom Nawaz.

The bench also directed the registrar office to submit record of the decision by the election tribunal on the next hearing.

PPP candidate Faisal Mir, PAT’s counsel Ishtiaq Ch, and the Milli Muslim League had challenged candidature of Kalsoom Nawaz for upcoming by-election which is due on Sept 17. The bench observed that the petitions would be decided before the by-election.

Zafar Hussain Ahmad, the counsel of Faisal Mir, contended that the returning officer and the election tribunal brushed aside the objections against the candidature of Kalsoom Nawaz and accepted her nomination papers.

He said the RO ignored the detailed objections raised about her candidature. He also alleged that the declaration filed by Kalsoom regarding her and her spouse’s assets were entirely false and misleading. The order of the election tribunal was also not in accordance with law, the counsel pointed out.

The petitioners said that Kalsoom Nawaz concealed her assets and income in the nomination papers. “Begum Kalsoom Nawaz has shown her a dependent of her husband Nawaz Sharif; however she is the share holder of many companies.”

Mir’s counsel claimed that Kalsoom also failed to disclose agreement and salary for a UAE Iqama (work permit) attached with her nomination papers. He said that this work permit meant Kalsoom had dual nationality and as such was not eligible to contest the election.

He maintained that after the Panama Papers verdict by the Supreme Court, it was necessary for Kalsoom to disclose her salary as asset. He submitted that a case was also lodged against Kalsoom Nawaz in year 2000 but she did not mention it in her nomination papers.

The counsel further alleged that the former first lady was also a defaulter of agriculture income tax and also concealed details of her Murree residence. He asserted that Kalsoom could not contest election on the ticket of PML-N claiming that registration of the party stands cancelled since disqualification of its head, Nawaz Sharif.

He requested the court to set aside the decision of the RO officer and reject nomination of Kalsoom Nawaz.