LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistani doctors have proved their mettle in the UK as well as other countries of the world.

“Pakistani doctors, surgeons, physicians and health professionals working abroad are our great ambassadors. Today, Pakistan needs you and it is need of the hour that you invest in the health sector in the country and serve the countrymen. Extend your cooperation to the Punjab government for improvements in the health sector; the country has given a lot to us and the time has come to return the same. Please move ahead and support the ailing humanity, as the Punjab government needs expertise, professionalism and cooperation of the international medical community for improving the healthcare system. Time has come to return the debts of the nation,” Shehbaz said in his keynote address at a ceremony in connection with the Punjab Health Road Show in London.

He said the Punjab government had provided resources for improvement in health and education sectors. He said the Punjab government was following the policy of public-private partnership to improve the health sector and this model had proved successful. “No nation or society can move forward without improving healthcare services. Improvements in healthcare services are need of the hour to build a healthy society on a sustainable basis,” he said. He said that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2003 when he was living in exile, but now this disease had cured. “Then I realised that how the ordinary people having no resources cope with his fatal disease. When I returned to Pakistan, I strived to improve the healthcare services because I and other members of the elite can access the best healthcare facilities inside and outside the country that would remain a distant dream for the hoi polloi,” he said.

“You support us and we shall provide you every sort of facility. A comprehensive business model will be evolved to move ahead,” he told the health professionals working abroad. He said the Punjab government had taken steps to improve healthcare facilities and health infrastructure in line with people’s needs. He said the Punjab government was moving in the right direction with regard to health sector reforms. “There are challenges but effective measures have been taken to deal with them. Pakistan and the UK have historically important friendly economic relations. We appreciate support of the UK to development of health, education and social sectors. The cooperation of DFID is praiseworthy in education, health and technical education sectors. We are thankful for full cooperation of the DFID for improvement in these sectors,” he said.

The chief minister said, “Labs in Punjab approved 99.9 percent of samples of medicines. When these medicines were got tested in UK’s labs, only 33 percent of samples could pass the test. The Punjab government has therefore made modern drug testing labs. Provision of quality medicines to people is being ensured. Medicines worth billions of dollars have been purchased and their samples have been sent to international laboratories for analysis.”

Shehbaz said the Punjab government purchased medicines worth $600 million every year for patients. “Here, I would like to share that the Punjab government did not take loans that were offered with certain strings after 2010 and we have completed the projects on our own. We lack expertise and therefore we need your cooperation,” he said. He said it was regrettable that no latest biomedical workshop was available in Pakistan.

He said that work had been started on one such workshop now.

British doctors and health experts showed interest in investment in health sector in Punjab and paid tribute to Shehbaz for health reforms.