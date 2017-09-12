Govt wakes up to annual fee increase by private schools

The Punjab Schools Education Department has devised a comprehensive strategy to deal with annual fee increase by private schools, spokesman said Monday. The spokesman said that in case of any undue annual increase in students’ fee by the private schools, the parents can approach district education officer, administrator or the deputy commissioner. The spokesman said that a specific procedure has been devised about the annual increase in fee of private schools. Under this law, the private schools charging Rs4,000 or more monthly fee can make up to five percent annual increase and if the school in-charge has reason for more than five percent increase in fee then he/she can give an application to district education authority 60 days before the start of educational year and the registering authority can approve three percent additional increase if needed.–Staff Reporter

33 flights disrupted

Eight flights of different airlines were cancelled while 25 others were delayed on Monday due to poor load of passengers and shortage of planes. The cancelled flights included PIA’s Pk-898 to Kuala Lumpur, Air Blue’s flight to Dubai 410, Serene Air’s flight to Karachi, Shaheen Airline’s flight coming from Guangzu, Serene airline’s flight from Karachi, Air Blue’s flight coming from Karachi, and PIA’s two flights coming from Slala and Islamabad. About 25 flights of different local and foreign airlines were delayed from ten minutes to two hours.–Staff Reporter

Another gold ‘smuggler’ caught

Customs officials claimed to have arrested a smuggler at Lahore airport and recovered 1.5 kg gold from him Monday morning. A senior official said that the detainee, Qasim Riaz, was deported from Bahrain. During checking at Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP), the customs officers recovered the gold from his luggage. Customs officers handed the passenger over to Investigation and Prosecution (I&P) department for further action. Couple of days ago, a man returning from 4.5kg gold was caught while he was returning from Manchester.–Staff Reporter

Admissions open

MA/M/Sc and BA/BSc admissions to the Government Diyal Singh College will start from September 13. MA English, MA Urdu and MA Political Science admissions will start from 13th to 25th September. Written test will be held on September 28 and merit list will be displayed on 30th. Last date to submit BA/BSc admission forms is 25th while merit list will be displayed on 26th.–PR