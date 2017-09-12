LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday.

A special seminar was organised at the Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan. NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar, Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed, Chief Coordinator Mian Farooq Altaf Pakistan Movement Workers Trust Chairman Mian Mehboob Ahmad and noted people including Mian Aftab Farrukh, Khalilur Rehman, Pir Syed Munawar Hussain Jamati, Ch Zafarullah Khan, Salim Malik, Ch Naeem Hussain, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Khalida Jamil, Mehnaz Rafi and Parveen Khan. Pir Syed Ahmad Saqlain Haider Churahi led a session of prayers. In his special address, NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar highlighted various aspects of Jinnah’s life. “He was a real leader for the Muslims of sub-continent who were under subjugation of both Hindu and British rulers. Independence was a next to impossible if there was not a leader like Quid-i-Azam and it is our duty to protect his ideas and thoughts today, Tarar stressed. He called upon the nation to forging unity and follow in the footsteps of Jinnah.

Other speakers also paid glowing tributes to the towering personality of Quaid-i-Azam and vowed to continue with practicing his teachings to ensure a prosperous Pakistan.

Meanwhile, S M Zafar addressed a special sitting at Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam in connection with the importance of the day and shared his thoughts with the participants. Among other speakers were Pir Mian Waleed Ahmad Sharqpuri, Qayum Nizami & Pakistan Movement Gold Medalist Worker Agha Ahmad Hassan.