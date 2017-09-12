LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted two resolutions condemning atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and anti Pakistan statement of United States President Donald Trump.

Accusing the government of pre-poll rigging in NA-120, the Opposition alleged use of state machinery, distribution of more than 6,000 jobs and large scale development projects in the constituency. The Assembly echoed with slogans of ‘chor, chor’ (thief, thief) from the Opposition and befitting reply from the treasury benches.

The session started one hour and 40 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. Through a resolution, Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed condemned atrocities against Rohingya Muslims.

The resolution expressed sorrow over indifferent attitude of the United Nations and human rights organisations. It demanded the UN, rights organisations and world community to play role in stopping the crimes against humanity.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu moved the resolution, rejecting allegations of US President Donald Trump against Pakistan. The resolution condemned holding Pakistan responsible for the American failure in Afghanistan. Terming allegations of the US Commander General Nicholson contrary to the realty, the resolution demanded recognition of sacrifices of Pakistan instead of pointing fingers towards the country worst affected by war on terror. The resolution praised armed forces and martyrs for rendering matchless services in the war on terror.

The House unanimously passed both the resolutions.

Leveling allegations of pre-poll rigging, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that two high ranking officers at Chief Ministers’ Secretariat were misusing powers to benefit candidate of the ruling party in NA-120.

Terming allegations baseless, Sandhu said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was making hue and cry after realising the ground reality of losing even before the poling day.

PTI’s legislator Mian Aslam Iqbal, drawing attention of the chair towards another issue, claimed that a powerful mafia has looted Rs2 billion from hapless parents during the last three months.

He alleged that the private academies mafia has given Rs180 million bribe in the last year and Rs100 million this year to two top government functionaries.

He demanded constituting a committee for probing irregularities in entry tests for ECAT and MCAT. On the insistence of Mian Aslam Iqbal, the chair constituted a committee headed by Khalil Tahir Sandhu.

During Question Hour on Dairy Development and Special Education, Asif Saeed Minhais and Chaudhry Shafiq responded to the queries relating to their respective departments. On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Tuesday at 10am.