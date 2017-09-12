LAHORE - The University of Sargodha (UoS) administration has started disciplinary proceedings against the officials appointed by former vice-chancellor Dr Riaz ul Haq.

The action includes de-notification of a relative of the ex-VC, additional registrar, deputy controller, faculty members and others.

During an audit, it was pointed out that the illegal appointed university officials were promoted to next grades.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Secretary Higher Education Department to take action against them.

Official sources told The Nation that the former VC faced the charges of nepotism, recruitments on important slots without following the due procedure of law to adjust his near and dear ones. After recruiting these people, official residences were also allotted to some of them without merit.

Earlier, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) took notice on the reports of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) and the newly appointed VC Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, with a resolve to ensure compliance, has started action keeping in view the legal course.

Sources said that Dr Riaz ul Haq, an ex-teacher at BZU, was appointed as the vice-chancellor of at University of Sargodha in 2003 and soon after his entry he started such illegal activities and allegedly gave development works to his own contractors. Later on, his blue-eyed officials allegedly helped him collect kickbacks in development works at medical college and Agriculture College of the University till 2011.

The VC’s brother, Izhar ul Haq is working as additional registrar in the varsity and faces charges of getting the job without following due procedure.

Izhar Haq also managed to bring his friend Muhammad Bashir as director (academics) in the university who was earlier working in Gujranwala at a lower level. These illegal appointees got promotions and they continued to illegally occupy higher positions and spacious houses despite the fact that these illegalities appeared in yearly audit books of the Auditor General of Pakistan. Moreover, the Punjab CMIT inquiry reports also raised fingers on them.

The Public Accounts Committee has directed the Higher Education Department (HED) to rectify matters erupted out of drastic illegalities and take action against the responsible. The HED has resultantly ordered the university to cancel such illegal appointments made without advertisements in the newspapers.

When contacted, a senior faculty member from Chemistry Department of the UOS requesting anonymity, said that it was a matter of frustration for regular university employees who have not been provided any accommodation as the beneficiaries were occupying the official residences meant for senior officers. It has also been reported that some of the family members were earlier appointed in the BZU without following the lawful process and then they migrated to the UOS when Dr Riazul Haq left the BZU and joined the University of Sargodha as vice chancellor. “But now the game of illegal appointments is over,” the assistant professor added.

Another faculty member from the Education Department commented that Dr Riazul Haq Tariq, the first VC of University, prior to his appointment, had worked as a professor of Education at the BZU despite the fact that he did not fulfill the criteria for the post of professor. It is worth mentioning that dozens of illegal appointments have recently been dug out in the audit reports pertaining to BZU and the PAC ordered high-level probe to identify authorities responsible for this corruption.

Considering the severity of the matter, the University of Sargodha has constituted a high level probe committee to fix responsibility of illegal appointments, misreporting of official records, misinforming the Syndicate and decide upon recovery from these illegal appointees. It may also fix the responsibility for illegally allotted residences for overly paid salaries and commercial rent of residences occupied.

As per UoS Audit Reports, the other persons enjoying appointments without advertisement and below criteria are; Fayaz (BS-18) deputy treasurer, Maqsood (BS-19) additional treasurer, Dr Saif (BS-21) Professor of Medicine, Idrees Mirza (BS-19) director, Maqsood Ahmad (BS-18) deputy controller examinations, and several other relatives of the appointees in BS-16 and 17.

Moreover, encouraged by the illegal practice, the university also recruited around 10 faculty members without advertisement in its medical college in 2012 and 2013. The audit has also desired de-notification in these cases.

A senior official from HED commented that the government will not compromise on this point as protection cannot be granted in contravention of the Constitution, the supra law, in such cases especially in the presence of clear court judgments which ordered not only de-notification of appointments without advertisement but fixing responsibility as well.

Neither the UOS Registrar nor Mr Izhar ul Haq were available for comments. However, when contacted a VC office employee confirmed that the committee was constituted to fix responsibility after the HED and PAC directed the university administration to rectify the illegalities.