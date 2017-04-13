LAHORE - A sessions court on Wednesday extended till April 15 interim bail earlier granted to a man who is accused of brutally torturing a boy.

Additional district & sessions Judge Shehbaz Hussain took up the application filed by Muhammad Hanif, the accused. Aish Muhammad, the 14-year-old victim, was also present there in the court.

The court expressed dismay over lethargic attitude of police for not completing investigation, with directions to them to complete it and submit report. The court also directed the accused to join police probe.

Aish Muhammad, the student complainant, said that Hanif along with his four unknown accomplices attacked him with knives and made him blind. Police were not holding investigation and the accused had not been arrested, he told the court.

REPLY sOUGHT ON JuD PLEA

In a separate petition challenging detention of Jamatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides, the LHC sought reply from federal government. The hearing was adjourned until April 20.

The LHC also sought reply from Punjab government as to how can an officer of grade-18 be given three posts which are of grade-20. The court observed that the court may order on the next date of hearing that Jehangir Anwar should not be given salary for the post of secretary information as on the face of it the notification was illegal. The court passed the order on a petition challenging appointment of Jehangir Anwar as secretary information and culture, Punjab.

The hearing adjourned until May 4.