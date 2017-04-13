LAHORE - After a weeklong relief due to rains and windy conditions, prevailing continental air is likely to increase temperature gradually in coming days in plains of the country including Lahore.

Although a shallow westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country today (Thursday), it will not make any difference as rains will not be significant.

In plains, maximum and minimum temperature is already 1-2 degree Celsius above normal level and the prevailing conditions will only make even April harsher.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 2-3 days. Hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh, south Punjab and south Balochistan.

Medical experts have advised avoiding direct exposureto sunlight.

They suggested covering head while going outside, enhancing fluid intake, taking vegetables, fruits and freshly cooked meals to avoid falling prey to summer related diseases.

On Wednesday, weather remained dry in most parts of the country and hot and dry in Sindh and south Balochistan. Shaheed Benazirabad remained hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 47C. Maximum temperature in Larkana, Chhor, Mithi, Moenjodaro, Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Sibbi and Lasbella was recorded 46C, Sukkar, Dadu, Turbat, Rahim Yar Khan, Padidan and Rohri was recorded 45C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 39C and 19C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 14 per cent.