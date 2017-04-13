LAHORE - Additional IG (Training) Capt (r) Usman Khattak has been given acting charge of Inspector General of Police Punjab. According to the S&GAD notification issued on Wednesday, Khattak has been given additional charge of the IGP office till further order.

The post of provincial police chief fell vacant after former IGP Mushtaq Sukhera retired on April 10.

Sukhera has been appointed as adviser to CM on police department for IT and police reforms. The CM Office issued notification in this regard.

Meanhwhile, the government transferred and posted seven officials.

Section Officer (SO) Special Education Sundas Haris, SO E&T M Atif and SO Housing Jamshed Iqbal have been transferred and posted as SO CM Secretariat.

Khalid Bashir (awaiting posting) has been posted as SO Special Education, Mian Asghar Ali as SO E&T and Murtaza Malik as SO Higher Education and Sub Registrar Bahawalpur Rauf Ahmed as Extra Assistant Settlement Officer Lahore Cantt.