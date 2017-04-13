LAHORE - Punjab University students from various departments have shown outstanding performance and clinched prominent positions in the “LAFZ 17” 5th All Pakistan trilingual declamation contest and 2nd bilingual parliamentary debating championship 2017 organized by University of Gujrat.

In bilingual declamation contest students Rameesha Khan and Hamza Mustafa won team trophy while in English Parliamentary Debate Muhammad Abud Bakar and Fizzah Akhtar clinched team trophy as well. Naima Ali obtained Best Urdu Parliamentary Speaker Award, Muhammad Abu Bakar got Best English Parliamentary Speaker Award and Rameesha Khan clinched Best English Declamation Speaker Award. Hamza Mustafa got second Best Urdu and Punjabi Speakers Award.

BA/BSC PART-I EXAMS FROM 19TH

Punjab University BA/BSc Part-I annual examinations 2017 will commence from April 19, 2017, for which roll number slips have been dispatched to all candidates on their addresses.

If any candidate has not received slip, he/she can receive the duplicate slip from BA/BSc Hall, Exams Department New Campus with a photocopy of CNIC.

RESULTS

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Arabic Part-I supplementary examination 2016, MA Diplomacy & Strategic Studies Part-I supplementary examination 2016, MA History Part-I supplementary examination 2016, MA Persian Part-I supplementary examination 2016, MA Physical Education Part-I supplementary examination 2016, MSc Sports Science & Physical Education Part-I supplementary examination 2016, MBA (3 ½ years programme) Part-III (3rd year) annual examination 2016 and MSc I.T (first year) annual examination 2016. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.