LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday extended stay on demolition of Gujranwala Railway Station’s building with directions to the Railways to submit report on all its structures, stations.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order while hearing a petition challenging 136- year old building of Gujranwala City Railway Station. The court directed the department to look into matter afresh and to constitute a special advisory committee by next date of hearing.

During the proceedings, the chief justice expressed concerns when he was informed that the officer holding the office of the director general archaeology was not a PhD degree holder in the relevant field as required by the rules. The CJ also rejected a report of the department on the subject matter and remarked that how the court could rely upon the report of a department which head was appointed in violation of rules.

Advocate SA Hameed had filed the petition and submitted that Pakistan railways authorities decided to demolish historic building of Gujranwala Railways Station to construct a commercial building. He contended that the building of the station being constructed in 1881 was a heritage asset. The Archaeology department in report had told the court that buildings of all railways stations in Punjab had same design and historic significant. Imrana Tiwana who is architect also appeared before the court as an amicus curie and submitted that the heritage building must be preserved at all cost.

She submitted that for development of a comprehensive inventory of the reservoir of heritage assets of all structures that were built prior to 1947 particularly those owned by Pakistan railways.