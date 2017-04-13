A formal store recital review is a strategic element of rigorous trade management in any business climate. The trend of reviewing stores here in Pakistan is not popular. The store owners should welcome the feedback and most importantly, any problems identified should be acted upon without delay.

With summer just blooming in zest, lawn collections have started to emerge. Lawn launches with a tinge of cat fights have become part of our newsfeed on Facebook. However, there are a few brands that have the audacity of not only launching but making sure that the prints are available throughout the season. So while the launches and frantic online bookings of lawn were a bit settled, I decided to raid a few stores. The first being one of the oldest of the brands, Firdous Concept Store DHA Branch.

The location and studio draught is quite attractive and makes it convenient for customers to find what they are looking for. Located on a commercial road, the three-storeyed building has taken quite a lot of space. As you enter, you can see every item placed in such an order that a customer won’t get confused over what to buy and what not. From unstitched to pret collection, ladies don’t have to fight over their desired prints.

Heading downstairs, the wooden staircase grabbed my attention and were quite commendable. I guess, the interior designers kept in mind and paid homage to an old saying "where the eyes go, the feet will follow."

The basement with unstitched items, was designed the same as the ground floor except, there was a sitting area having two colourful and snug sofas in the middle with a centre table with a lot of magazines, for the husbands who want to kill time, while their women shop and even to make sure that a shopper can sit think exactly what to buy or which design to go for. Two medium sized try rooms with giant sized mirrors turned out to be quite easy and breezy.

The first floor was dedicated to men’s wear and to my surprise; I found out that half of the stock was their winter collection, still displayed there. I must say quite a catch for people travelling abroad, but there’s a little to be done for the men collection.

Thinking about how important it is to review stores, so not only their short comings can be told, but their efforts can also be praised. Last but not the least, I bought a dress I liked for myself from the display.