LAHORE - Hundreds of Sikh Yatrees arrived in Lahore from India by train on Wednesday to attend Baisakhi Mela and other religious rituals in different cities of Punjab.

Heavy police contingents were deployed at Wagha railways station to ensure foolproof security to the visiting guests. Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq, President of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Tara Singh, and Rangers officers welcomed the visitors. An official said that more than 3000 Sikhs will be participating in the annual event.

Earlier, the provincial government ordered the police and law enforcement agencies to step up security across the province particularly in Lahore and district Nankana Sahib. A good number of paramilitary personnel are also deployed in different areas to provide best security to the guests. Official said that Pakistan Customs also made all the arrangements to receive more than 3,000 guests and clear their luggage in a speedy way at the border. The authorities also made special counters to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

Chairman of Evacuee Trust Properties Board Farooq said at a news conference in Lahore that all the departments, including Customs, Rangers and police, have made proper arrangements to welcome and facilitate the pilgrims.

Baisakhi Mela will start on 14th of this month at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassanabdal, in which thousands of Sikhs from all over the world will participate.