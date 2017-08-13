LAHORE - A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s statements involving the judiciary and death of a minor boy who was hit by a vehicle in his convoy.

Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, a citizen, pleaded that Nawaz was using contemptuous language against five judges of the Supreme Court who gave verdict against him in the Panama Papers case. He said the disqualified prime minister was criticising judges instead of the verdict and this was tantamount to contempt of court. The petitioner said that Nawaz was responsible for murder of a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle in his convoy. He prayed to the court to initiate action against Nawaz Sharif over his speeches and direct the police to lodge an FIR against him for child’s murder.





OUR STAFF REPORTER