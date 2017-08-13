LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said ex-PM Nawaz Sharif is crying hoarse that he was disqualified through a conspiracy against him but is not disclosing who the conspirator was.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the senator said that after his disqualification, Nawaz Sharif should have gone to the Faisal mosque and offered thanksgiving prayer as he had been sent home despite the Supreme Court's verdict against him, and not straight to jail.

“Nawaz Sharif is claiming that he has been punished because of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor,” Siraj said, adding that the hard fact was that CPEC was being opposed by Indian Prime Minister Modi who was a close friend of the ex-premier.

Sirajul Haq repeated his demand for the accountability of the governments of former presidents Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said it was interesting that all those who had been ministers in Musharraf regime were also in Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet, and added that only Pervez Musharraf had been left out.

“Let the present PML-N government invite Musharraf to return home and then make him part of the cabinet,” he said sarcastically.

OUR STAFF REPORTER