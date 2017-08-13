LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) is holding celebrations on the completion of 70th and start of 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

The workers of Pakistan Movement are addressing students on daily basis. Moreover, historic pictures of the movement and books on Pakistan Movement have been displayed for the visitors of the Trust.

Documentaries on the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Fatima Jinnah are also arranged for the students. Besides, a corner at the Trust has also been dedicated for the exhibition and distribution of literature, national flags, buntings, badges, portraits and caps.

As a part of the celebrations, a vigil will be arranged at the Madar-e-Millat Park in honour of the unsung heroes of Pakistan Movement on the night of August 14th.

Also the Parks & Horticulture Authority will hold fireworks at the Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam situated at Johar Town, Lahore.

On the morning of August 14th, former President of Pakistan and NPT Chairman Muhammad Rafique Tarar will be presiding over a flag-hoisting ceremony at courtyard of the Trust. It would be followed by a function in honour of the workers of Pakistan Movement in collaboration with Pakistan Workers Trust.

Also, the Pakistan Girls Guide Association (PGGA) planned a special ceremony to observe Independence Day of the country. Provincial Commissioner PGGA Nafeesa Sikander Malhi will preside the event. Other prominent ladies who will participate in the event include Jawaria Sameer, Tazeen Fazal and Servat Shahid Hamid. Prominent tourist Maqsood Ahmed Chaughtai will also share his experiences on the occasion.

Many important features have been included in the event to highlight importance of the day, Saba Majeed a spokesperson of PGGA told APP here Saturday. She said that Pakistan was facing various challenges on internal and external fronts.

She said that PGGA has included special segments in the event to encourage girls towards joining Girls Guide movement in the country. She advised the girls to join the event and get awareness about enhancing their role for serving the country. As the country is all set to celebrate the 70th Independence Day with every street and locality is decorated with national flags and bustling with activities, the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab has chalked out an elaborated programme to celebrate the day on Sunday from 3pm. TDCP will organise a grand flag off “City Parade” which includes super bikes, vintage cars, rally jeeps, floats, double-decker buses, Jhoomar party and drummers, kicking off from Ferozepur Road at 3.30 pm.

The route of the parade will be Ferozepur Rioad , Main Boulevard Gulberg, Jail Road, Canal Road, Mall Road, Lower Mall Road, Azadi Flyover then back through Bhatti Gate, Punjab Civil Secretariat , Lyton Road, Mozang Chungi , then back on the Ferozepur Road again and then to its final destination The Punjab Stadium. A couple of days ago, the residents of Bhati Gate, in collaboration with The Walled City of Lahore Authority, took out a rally of Rangeela (colourful) rickshaws.

About 100 residents of the Walled City started the rally from Bhati Gate. They roamed Circular Road and Minar-e-Pakistan on Rangeela Rickshaws bearing national flags. The event was part of Independence Day celebrations.

Praising people’s spirit, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said the area had always been known for such events.

Nasir Chaudhry, a resident of Bhati Chowk, said: “Such activities show our patriotism. The Walled City has always been a hub of peace. We are showing the world that we are all united under our flag and we love our country.” Another resident, Amjad Nizami, said: “We have people of all age groups here in this rally. We want to tell the world that we are a nation and we can do anything for our country. Such activities are important to inculcate nationalism in our youth.

These are small things, which can make big difference.”

OUR STAFF REPORTER