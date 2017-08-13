LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Saturday said the movement for restoration of sanctity of vote and parliament led by fromer prime minister Nawaz Sharif would succeed.

Talking to the media, he said the former prime minister would received a very warm welcome in Lahore.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and his party was struggling for the right of people.

No prime minister in the country had never completed his tenure and that should now end, he added.ast month, the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as PM over corruption charges.

The court took up the case after the opposition raised voice over foreign assets of the ruling Sharif family revealed by Panama Papers.

Tens of thousands of supporters greeted deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his hometown of Lahore at a large rally that began three days ago.





APP