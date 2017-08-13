Shakeel Ahmad

In simple words rational use means, “prescribing right drug, in adequate dose for sufficient duration and appropriate to the clinical needs of the patients at lowest cost”. According to a recent research at private and government hospitals in Pakistan, the main purpose of the study was to describe the quality of prescription which included lay out, type and number of medicines prescribed by practitioners and to prevent irrational use of drugs in different private and public hospitals. The layout of the prescription’s quality was not satisfactory, according to the World Health Organization. Out of 200 selected prescriptions, 67.5% contained unclear diagnosis, 57.5% were with missed dose and dosing frequency, 47.5% prescriptions were with medicines which had drug-drug interaction and 57% contained contra-indicated medicines. 62% prescriptions contained two or more than two antibiotics. 64.3% prescriptions contained only branded medicines which were costly as compared to other brands available in the market. Such practices were observed in private hospitals and 82% prescriptions were found with unsatisfactory instructions for both pharmacist and patients. 74% prescriptions were without doctor’s name, address of clinic and contact information which can lead to irrational drug use in hospitals and private clinics. It is concluded that the prescription quality and layout is unsatisfactory which directly leads to irrational drug use. There is a need to implement the WHO guidelines to prevent irrational drug use.

REASONS FOR IRRATIONAL USE OF DRUGS

Lack of information: Unlike many developed countries we don’t have regular facility which provides us up to date unbiased information on the currently used drugs and there is a lack of proper clinical training for writing a prescription. Poor communication between health professionals & patients: medical practitioners and other health professionals giving less time to patients and not explaining some basic information about the use of drugs. A lack of diagnostic facilities/uncertainty of diagnosis: correct diagnosis is an important step toward rational drug therapy. Doctors posted in remote areas have to face a lot of difficulty in reaching to a precise diagnosis due to unavailability of diagnostic facilities. This promotes poly-pharmacy. Demand from the patient: To satisfy the patient expectations and demand of quick relief, clinician prescribe drug for every single complaint. Also, there is a belief that “every ill has a pill”. Defective drug supply system and ineffective drug regulation: Absence of a well organised drug regulatory authority and presence of a large number of drugs in the market lead to irrational use of drugs. Promotional activities of pharmaceutical industries: The lucrative promotional programmes of various pharmaceutical industries influence the drug prescribing.

WHO advocates 12 key interventions given below to promote more rational use of medicines:

1) Establishment of a mandated multi-disciplinary national body to coordinate on medicine use policies, 2) Use of clinical guidelines, 3) development and use of national essential medicines list based on treatments of choice, 4) establishment of drug and therapeutics committees in districts and hospitals, 5) problem-based pharmacotherapy training in undergraduate curricula, 6) continuing in-service medical education as a licensure requirement, 7) supervision, audit and feedback, 8) use of independent information on medicines, 9) public education about medicines with major side effects, 10) avoidance of perverse financial incentives, 11) use of appropriate and enforced regulations and 12) sufficient government expenditure to ensure availability of medicines and staff.