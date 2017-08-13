LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued its strike at the outpatient departments (OPDs) and indoor wards of hospitals across the province on Saturday.

Like the last 11 days, patients were the ultimate sufferers on Saturday. Besides causing a huge inconvenience to visiting patients, YDA strike led to cancellation of scheduled surgeries. Infuriated by termination/transfer of the leadership, young doctors extended the strike to emergency departments of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Allied Hospital in Faisalabad, DHQ Hospital in Faisalabad and Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan. Young doctors’ strike at emergencies added to patients woes.

Although the management kept the emergency open with the help of faculty members and seniors, the number of healthcare providers was too little to cater to the needs of a big number of patients.

Mayo Hospital, the only fully functional health facility in Lahore, attracted a big number of patients. An extraordinary rush of patients hampered smooth service delivery at the biggest hospital in the province.

The YDA has announced that it will continue the strike till acceptance of demands such as restoration of terminated doctors, withdrawal of transfer orders, induction policy for PG trainees, removal of Najam Ahmed Shah as secretary of SH&ME Department, provision of security at hospitals and establishment of burn units. They stressed the need for resolving the issue through a meaningful dialogue instead of victimisation of doctors.





OUR STAFF REPORTER