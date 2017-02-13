LAHORE - At least five persons received bullet wounds as two groups clashed over pigeons’ race in Kahna police precincts yesterday evening. The victims were shifted to a hospital where the condition of one of the injured was said to be serious till late Sunday night.

Heavy police contingents reached the spot and arrested six men in connection with the fatal shooting. Police said that two groups opened fire on each other as they clashed during the pigeon race. As a result, five people sustained bullet wounds. Four of the injured were identified by police as Asif, Aslam, Sharafat, and Nafees. The police also registered a case and were investigating the incident.

Kite flying

Many people defied the police crackdown and continued kite-flying in various parts of the provincial metropolis yesterday.

A police spokesman on Sunday said that at least 107 persons were arrested by police during the crackdown launched across the city to implement the ban on kite-flying. The police also filed more than 90 cases against the violators under the kit-flying act.

In 2005, Pakistan’s Supreme Court had banned the spring festival over a number of deaths caused by the use of sharp and glass coated strings. The festival of kite-flying was completely banned across the Punjab province