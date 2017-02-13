LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that interest-free loans are being provided to the youth and with the introduction of this scheme, lives of hundreds of thousands of families have been transformed.

Talking to a PML-N delegation who called on him yesterday, the chief minister said that interest-free loans worth Rs26.5 billion had so far been distributed under this scheme and 13 lakh families had benefitted from this programme.

The chief minister said that in the coming two years interest-free loans worth 14 billion rupees will be distributed which will benefit 7 lakh more families. The chief minister said that under the Skill Development Programme special attention has been paid to train unemployed youth of Pakistan for acquiring productive skills for gainful employment and we are moving fast towards achieving the target of training 2 million youth till 2018. With the help of Skills Development Programme, we are able to resolve problems like poverty and unemployment in the country.

He said that youth were the valuable asset of Pakistan as the country’s future relied on them.

He said that since 60 per cent of the country’s population comprised of youth, therefore, provision of modern education is essential for the bright future of this nation. Like in the past, once again Punjab government will leave no stone unturned to provide modern education to them and to empower them, he added.

He said that to fulfill this objective, the government will spend each and every available resource to educate and empower the youth of this country. The Punjab government has initiated many revolutionary programmes for the progress and development of youth and by empowering them we are moving towards achieving the goals of progress and prosperity.

The chief minister said that those who are against the progress and development of Pakistan are also not happy with the introduction of development programs for the youth of this country. Our youth is fed up of those who made tall claims of promoting younag leadership but had done nothing to empower them.

The chief minister said that the former rulers who looted the national resources of this country have destroyed Pakistan. Had there be no looting during the previous government rule, the situation today would be different. He said that those who have spread darkness in every corner of the country are today giving lectures on corruption. It is sad that those who looted national wealth and had not paid loans worth billions of rupees are now protesting against corruption. Those who are leveling baseless allegations against the leadership of this country who is saving billions of rupees on different development projects must look into their own collars.

Shehbaz Sharif said that a conspiracy had been hatched to spread darkness in the country with the help of sits-in and lockdown but the 20 million population of Pakistan had defeated the designs of such entities. The Chief Minister said that our every step is for the progress and development of this country and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Pakistan is economically strengthening. It is the mission of PML-N to make Pakistan an economic power and we will do our best to accomplish this mission. The chief minister said that we will fulfill every promise that has been made to the people of this country in order to win the hearts and minds of public at large.

Also, Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high level meeting and reviewed progress on different matters of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute project.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute is a unique project in the history of the country and with the establishment of this institute kidney and liver patients will be provided modern medical facilities. The Chief Minister said that there is a plan to establish Hepatitis Clinic on the project site as well and Hepatitis Clinic will be inaugurated very soon where hepatitis patients will be provided quality medical facilities. The Chief Minister gave approval to establish Hepatitis Control Mobile Centers and instructed to take all immediate steps to establish these centers.

The chief minister said that Hepatitis Control Mobile Centers will be established in a phased manner and in the first phase Hepatitis Control Mobile Centers will be established in 9 divisions whereas the scope of these centers will be spread to each and every district of Punjab but in a phased manner. The Chief Minister directed to functionalize Human Organ Transplant Authority on priority basis and to take immediate steps to fully activate it.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute will be a landmark project in the field of medical science and research and for the provision of quality medical facilities to the patients. It will be a state of the art institute and will be considered in the top world level best medical institute. Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute is not only for Punjab but for the whole Pakistan and with the establishment of this institute modern medical facilities will be available to kidney and liver patients under one roof.

For Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute project, provision of international standard medical facilities will be ensured and all the medical facilities provided to the patients will be of international standards. He directed to take immediate steps to select human resource for this project.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, President Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute Board of Governors Dr Saeed Akhtar and other relevant authorities also took part in the meeting.