LAHORE - Medical stores in Punjab will remain closed today in a protest against Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 recently passed by the provincial assembly.

The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association, Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association, Pakistan Pharmacist Association, All Pakistan Herbal Muttahida Mahaz, Pakistan Homioherbal Manufactories Association, Punjab Chemists Association and Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum are supporting the strike. Overall there are around 36,000 medical stores in Punjab with 21,000 in Lahore alone.

Posters have been put outside the medical stores in Lahore and other cities of Punjab announcing a complete strike till the demands of store owners are accepted.

The members of these associations will also stage a demonstration outside the Punjab Assembly in the day.

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association president Dr Muhammad Tahir Azam said that they were not consulted when amendments were being made in the Act.

The Drugs Act 1976 was passed by the federal government as it was a federal subject, according to Dr Azam, so all the amendments should be made by federal government.

The Punjab Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 has tightens the rules devised for those involved in selling fake, illegal or spurious drugs.

The bill states that manufacturing, transporting or selling a temperature sensitive drug that loses its efficacy be declared as punishable offences and violators be punished with three years in jail besides fine up to Rs50 million.

According to the new law, manufacture, transport and sale of the temperature sensitive drugs in less than ideal conditions could be punished up to 10 years.

The bill was passed and amended in the backdrop of the growing concerns that almost all the medical stores across Punjab where there is no working pharmacist. The Act says there should be at least one pharmacist in each medical store.

The provincial government has warned that the medical stores with unregistered medicines would be sealed and also charged with a hefty penalty.

There seems to be humanitarian crisis looming as some drugs that are vital to patients of different diseases have already become short in the market. In a survey of The Nation, it was assessed that the shortage of some medicines is artificially created to press the government to repeal the Act.

Ghazala Fara, a hypertensive patient, complained that she could not find medicine Blokium 50 DIU even after visiting around 25 shops near Ganga Ram Hospital and Garhi Shahu area. “At last I was able to get two tablets from Clinix medical store in Garhi Shahu. After tomorrow I would be left with no medicine. I will have to ask the doctor to change the medicine but one will have to wait for 10 days for an appointment. It is all very depressing and frustrating,” she told The Nation.

Haroon Faridm, a diabetic patient, said he has to take Tagipmet 50/500 twice a day. “I could not find it anywhere in Model Town, even at Ittefaq Hospital. However, I got lucky to get it from a pharmacy opposite the Services Hospital. Fearing shortage I have brought the medicine for one month. God knows how long the shortage will continue,” Haroon added.

Dr Noor Muhammad Mahar, president Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum, said that unnecessarily huge penalties were being imposed by the Punjab government. “All business related to drugs and medicines is controlled and run by federal government. No other province has introduced such penalties for violations. It will badly affect the business of medical stores,” Dr Noor added.

He further said that fake medicine and those being made under license should not be treated in the same manner. “This is something that is not practiced anywhere in the world.”

He also feared that drug inspectors might misuse unnecessary powers given to them by the government.

