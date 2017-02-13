LAHORE - A welcome ceremony was organised in the honour of Old Ravians Union by Senior Vice President CPSP Prof Khalid Masood Gondal.

Justice Shahram Sarwar was the chief guest. In this ceremony Qazi Affaq Hussain, President old Ravians Union, Rana Asad Ullah Khan, General Secretary, Akhlaq Tarrar, Federal Secretary, Prof Farid Khan, Chairman Shaikh Zaid Hospital, Abid Tahami, Senior Columnist, Col Ikram, Dr Mazhar Iqbal Chaudhry, Prof Muzzam Tarrar, Prof Hafiz Ijaz Ahmed, Prof Ashraf Ziya, SSP Athar Ismail, Faisal Dar, senior journalist Amin Hafeez, Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Dr Salman Kazmi, Dr Abdul Basit and others important personalities were present.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal gave brief note to the participants on the progress and efforts of CPSP.

He said that Government College University is the role model institution and its graduates are delivering at national and international level in all sphere of life.

In the end, the chief guest distributed the souvenir to the member of Old Ravians Union.





PRESS RELEASE