LAHORE - The Airports Security Force (ASF) yesterday foiled an attempt to smuggle 2.5kg heroin to Saudi Arabia at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The accused, identified as Naeem Maseeh, was trying to smuggle heroin by hiding it in oranges.

The accused and seized drugs were handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) afterwards.

Further investigation is underway.