LAHORE - PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain held a meeting with Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, at his residence here yesterday.

Commenting on the statement of Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz that detention of Hafiz Saeed was part of National Action Plan, Shujaat said that there was no such thing in NAP.

The PML-Q leader said he along with Mushahid Hussain Syed were the part of the committee that formulated the NAP but Hafiz Saeed’s name was not mentioned in it. He added that Kashmiris’ struggle will surely bear fruit and be successful. Mishal Yasin Malik, on the occasion, stressed that the world should take notice of oppression and atrocities of Indian army in held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, addressing a farmers’ rally in favour of Hafiz Saeed, Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rasheed said that the government detained the JuD chief to please India.

Terming the ruling Sharif family an ally of India and PM Modi, the AML leader stressed the need for unity among the religious parties to cope with the efforts of the government for making alliance with India.

Sheikh Rasheed said that people of Pakistan would not let Nawaz Sharif to spread his business in India and totally forget the blood of Kashmiris they had been offering for decades to get rid of the cruel regime.

A good number of people attended the rally at Nasir Bagh which was also addressed by Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Liaqat Baloch and leaders of the farmer organisations.

Islami Tehreek chief Allama Sajid Naqvi, in a statement, also condemned the detention of JuD chief. He said that Hafiz Saeed’s party never engaged in politics of sectarianism or domestic violence. He stressed the need for unity among the Muslims of all schools of thought.